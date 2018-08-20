Adam Smith
West Brom's Matt Phillips tops Sky Sports Championship Power Rankings
West Brom midfielder Matt Phillips has topped the Sky Sports Championship Power Rankings this week.
Phillips scored twice against his former club QPR during a 7-1 goal fest, while Leicester loanee Harvey Barnes slipped down the rankings to No 10 - having scored two goals from range in the Baggies' opening three games.
Wigan midfielder Nick Powell retained his runner-up spot after breaking the deadlock after just two minutes during a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium.
Brentford striker Ollie Watkins (No 3) scored his third of the season in a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow forward Neal Maupay also soared up the chart into No 8 spot.
Shaun Williams (No 4) doubled Millwall's lead during a 2-1 win over Frank Lampard's Derby on Saturday, while Leeds midfielder Kemar Roofe (No 5) scored and assisted the opener in a 2-0 win against Rotherham.
Middlesbrough defenders George Friend (No 6) and Ryan Shotton (No 9) benefited from three successive clean sheets - while striker Martin Braithwaite (No 7) also claimed a place among the top performers.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past four matchdays by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.
The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...
