Watford confirm Everton complaint still stands over Marco Silva switch

New Everton boss Marco Silva signed Richarlison from former club Watford this week

Watford are standing by a complaint against Everton over an allegation of an illegal approach to former manager Marco Silva.

The clubs entered a mediation process at the request of the Premier League that involved club officials and their respective legal teams, but no conclusion was reached.

The sale of Richarlison to Everton had prompted reports a resolution had been found between the two clubs, but Watford say they have been "compelled" to reiterate the disciplinary process is still ongoing.

1:49 Richarlison said Silva was "like a father" to him Richarlison said Silva was "like a father" to him

Watford confirmed they have forfeited any right to compensation as a consequence of not following a proposed arbitration process, as they believe there is "overwhelming evidence of a clear breach of Premier League rules".

"We believe this situation is not about a compensation figure but the principle of making a stand when the actions of one Premier League club completely undermine and cause intrinsic damage to a fellow member club," the club said.

