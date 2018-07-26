Watford confirm Everton complaint still stands over Marco Silva switch
Everton signed Richarlison from Watford for £40m this week
By James Dale
Last Updated: 26/07/18 11:14am
Watford are standing by a complaint against Everton over an allegation of an illegal approach to former manager Marco Silva.
The clubs entered a mediation process at the request of the Premier League that involved club officials and their respective legal teams, but no conclusion was reached.
The sale of Richarlison to Everton had prompted reports a resolution had been found between the two clubs, but Watford say they have been "compelled" to reiterate the disciplinary process is still ongoing.
Watford confirmed they have forfeited any right to compensation as a consequence of not following a proposed arbitration process, as they believe there is "overwhelming evidence of a clear breach of Premier League rules".
"We believe this situation is not about a compensation figure but the principle of making a stand when the actions of one Premier League club completely undermine and cause intrinsic damage to a fellow member club," the club said.
More to follow...
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.