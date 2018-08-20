Premier League goals: Manchester City, Manchester United, Watford

2:56 Watch a round-up of Sunday's Premier League action Watch a round-up of Sunday's Premier League action

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, as Manchester City win and Manchester United lose at Brighton.

Scroll down for highlights from all the weekend's matches...

Sunday

A devastating first-half blitz from Brighton secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Renault Super Sunday.

2:24 Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City swept Huddersfield aside with an emphatic 6-1 victory on Super Sunday.

2:54 Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield

Watford put in another impressive performance as they won their second Premier League game of the season with a 3-1 victory at Burnley on Sunday.

2:21 Burnley 1-3 Watford Burnley 1-3 Watford

Saturday

Marcos Alonso's late goal gave Chelsea a 3-2 win over Arsenal in a frantic encounter in Maurizio Sarri's first competitive game at Stamford Bridge.

3:00 Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal in August to help Spurs to a 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley.

2:57 Tottenham 3-1 Fulham Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

Bournemouth continued their reputation as the comeback kings after recovering from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

3:00 West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy was given a straight red card on his first start of the Premier League season as Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.

2:59 Leicester 2-0 Wolves Leicester 2-0 Wolves

Marco Silva earned a first win as Everton boss as Richarlison's third goal in two games helped them beat Southampton 2-1.

2:31 Everton 2-1 Southampton Everton 2-1 Southampton

Kenedy saw a last-gasp penalty saved - having earlier escaped a red card - as 10-man Newcastle missed the chance to snatch victory at Cardiff on Saturday.