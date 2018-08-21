Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Premier League goals: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 21/08/18 12:04am
5:39
Premier League Weekend Round-up
Premier League Weekend Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and Man Utd lose at Brighton.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from all the weekend's matches...

Monday

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

James Milner's penalty and Sadio Mane's late strike sealed a 2-0 win for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, who had Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent off on Monday Night Football.
3:03
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Sunday

Brighton 3-2 Manchester United

A devastating first-half blitz from Brighton secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Renault Super Sunday.
2:24
Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd
Brighton 3-2 Manchester Utd

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City swept Huddersfield aside with an emphatic 6-1 victory on Super Sunday.
2:54
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield

Burnley 1-3 Watford

Watford put in another impressive performance as they won their second Premier League game of the season with a 3-1 victory at Burnley on Sunday.
2:21
Burnley 1-3 Watford
Burnley 1-3 Watford

Saturday

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Marcos Alonso's late goal gave Chelsea a 3-2 win over Arsenal in a frantic encounter in Maurizio Sarri's first competitive game at Stamford Bridge.
3:00
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal in August to help Spurs to a 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley.
2:57
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth continued their reputation as the comeback kings after recovering from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.
3:00
West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth
West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth

Leicester 2-0 Wolves

Jamie Vardy was given a straight red card on his first start of the Premier League season as Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.
2:59
Leicester 2-0 Wolves
Leicester 2-0 Wolves

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Marco Silva earned a first win as Everton boss as Richarlison's third goal in two games helped them beat Southampton 2-1.
2:31
Everton 2-1 Southampton
Everton 2-1 Southampton

Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle

Kenedy saw a last-gasp penalty saved - having earlier escaped a red card - as 10-man Newcastle missed the chance to snatch victory at Cardiff on Saturday.
2:59
Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle
Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle

Still time to enter!

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football to win weekly and monthly prizes.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK