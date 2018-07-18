Manchester United transfer rumours: Gary Cahill, Paul Pogba and Marko Arnautovic

Could Gary Cahill be on his way to Old Trafford?

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 18.

Manchester United have emerged as favourites with the bookies to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, the Daily Star reports.

The Blues are said to be chasing Juvenuts defender Daniele Rugani, which means Cahill could become surplus to requirements. He previously worked with Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the manager looking to improve his defence.

World Cup winner Paul Pogba wants to re-join Juventus because of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Tuttosport.

The midfielder has not hit the same heights as he did in Turin under Mourinho, and is said to be interested in linking up with the Portugal international at his old club.

Manchester United are also interested in signing West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, according to TalkSport.

Marko Arnautovic moved to West Ham last summer from Stoke

Roma are also interested in the 29-year-old, who moved to the London Stadium from Stoke last summer, although he could play a sideline role under Manuel Pellegrini this season after a summer of big spending.

Meanwhile, Ajax have re-signed Daley Blind from Manchester United for a fee which could rise to £18.1m.

The 28-year-old returns to his boyhood club on a four-year deal after four seasons with United.