Daley Blind rejoins Ajax from Manchester United
Netherlands international signs four-year deal with Amsterdam club
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 17/07/18 1:19pm
Ajax have re-signed Daley Blind from Manchester United for a fee which could rise to £18.1m.
The 28-year-old returns to his boyhood club on a four-year deal after four seasons with United.
Blind confirmed the transfer in a statement on Tuesday, which read: "First of all I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family.
"To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had four great years with four trophies.
"I want to thank everyone, the managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course my teammates and last but definitely not least the fans.
DALEY = COMING HOME!!!— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 17, 2018
❌❌❌#HesComingHome pic.twitter.com/3qiMJWR81O
"I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get. I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you 'The Theatre of Dreams'! But now it's time to go home."
Blind made 90 Premier League appearances during his time at Old Trafford and was part of the squad that won the Europa League final against Ajax in 2017.
However, the Netherlands international was limited to only seven Premier League appearances last season as he fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.
United thanked Blind for his service in a statement on the club's website.
"It goes without question that everyone at the club wishes him well for the future," it read.
