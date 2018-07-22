Anthony Martial attracts interest from Chelsea, Dortmund and Bayern Munich

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United in September 2015 for £36m - a record fee at the time for a teenager

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Manchester United's Anthony Martial this summer.

Martial, currently in the United States on United's pre-season tour, has a year remaining on his contract.

SSN understands Martial has told United boss Jose Mourinho he wants to leave the club but it is understood United's hierarchy are not interested in selling the France international forward, and could trigger the extra year option in his contract until 2020.

Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer, according to Sky sources, while Sky in Germany are reporting that Bayern Munich would only make a move should United lower their valuation of the player.

Martial started United's first game in the USA, against the San Jose Earthquakes, and could be forced into a significant role in the early part of the season after only starting 26 of his 45 appearances last season.

Mourinho has hinted that Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford could be used sparingly after their exertions in the World Cup this summer, leaving him with fewer options up front.

Should he make it to the Premier League opener against Leicester on August 10, only foreign clubs would be able to sign him, as the domestic window closes a day earlier.

Eden Hazard is a transfer target for Real Madrid

Chelsea's interest in Martial could prompt fresh questions over the future of Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has hinted he would like to move to Real Madrid after six years with the club, saying last week that "it might be time to discover something different".

The move could also affect the future of another Chelsea forward - Willian.

Sky Sports News reported in May that United are interested in bringing the Brazil winger to Old Trafford this summer.

And, as recently as Friday, we brought you the news that Barcelona had made a third offer for the 29-year-old.