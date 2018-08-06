Man Utd transfer rumours: Willian, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe

Willian appears to have put a summer of speculation behind him

Find out which long-term Man Utd target has ruled out a move away from his current club in the latest transfer rumour round-up.

Chelsea forward Willian has rejected approaches from both Manchester United and Barcelona to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the Blues' Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, the Brazilian is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: "This is just the beginning.

"I've been only in three training sessions. We have a new season with a new philosophy, everything is new for everyone. But this team has everything to improve in all aspects.

"The people know we have a lot of competitions to play. If we work hard we can achieve a lot of things.

"I always told him I'm really happy playing for Chelsea. I never talk about me leaving the club."

Harry Maguire is set to return to Leicester training on Monday with United preparing to make a bid for the defender.

Will United have Maguire at their disposal come the start of the new season?

The 25-year-old centre-half is expected back after having extra time off to recover from playing for England in the 2018 World Cup.

His performances in Russia and for Leicester in the Premier League mean he has attracted interest from Mourinho, who is believed to have made Maguire his top target ahead of the new season.

United are preparing to make a bid for Maguire before the transfer window closes on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

The Old Trafford club are reportedly aware they will be required to pay a new world-record fee for a defender to sign him away from the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa are closing in on the loan signing of United youngster Axel Tuanzebe, according to The Sun.

Could Tuanzebe be an Aston Villa player this coming season?

The 20-year-old defender joined Villa on loan in January but a season-ending ankle injury cut his spell at the club short after just five games.

Seven months on and Villa are hopeful of having Tuanzebe in their ranks for the duration of the 2018/19 campaign.