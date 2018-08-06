Paul Pogba back at Manchester United following World Cup

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Paul Pogba has returned to Manchester United's training ground following his World Cup winning campaign with France.

The France international midfielder, who was absent for United's tour of the USA, was pictured embracing team-mate Eric Bailly on the centre-back's Instagram story on Monday.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, according to reports, has travelled to Manchester in an effort to force through a move to Spanish champions Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

Juventus have also been linked to their former player, with reports saying they could offer play-maker Miralem Pjanic in part-exchange.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

Speaking ahead of the World Cup, Pogba admitted to having "small issues" with United boss Jose Mourinho last season.

Mourinho, who demanded more consistency from Pogba during the previous campaign, believes the World Cup was the "perfect habitat" for the midfielder and has challenged him to give the "best he has" for United this term.

United signed Pogba for a then-world record £93.25m fee in 2016 and he has three years remaining on his current Old Trafford deal.

Pogba is unlikely to be fit for United's Premier League opener against Leicester on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.