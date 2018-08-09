Manchester United fail with Diego Godin approach

1:26 Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin looks set to sign a new deal at the Spanish club with Manchester United's approach rejected Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin looks set to sign a new deal at the Spanish club with Manchester United's approach rejected

Manchester United have failed in their approach for Atletico Madrid defender Deigo Godin, according to Sky sources.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to land a central defender before the window closes on Thursday and had hoped that the 32-year-old Godin, who was named in the 2018 World Cup dream team after leading Uruguay to the quarter-finals, could be the answer to his problems.

But Mourinho's hopes were dashed after he was was told the Uruguayan international has agreed a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

Sources close to the negotiations confirmed on Thursday that officials from United contacted Atletico this week to discuss a deal for Godin, who was entering the final year of his contract.

Mourinho hoped to trigger Godin's release clause - believed to be around £18m - and bring him to Old Trafford on an £8m a year deal in time to play against Leicester on Friday.

However, although no there has been official confirmation of a new contract, United were told that Godin has agreed a new contract - and would remain at the Wanda Metropolitano with Diego Simeone's side for at least one more campaign.

When asked about potential transfers at Thursday morning's press conference, Mourinho said he was "not confident" of bringing anyone in before the 5pm deadline.

The Portuguese has made three signings this summer - Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant - but has so far been frustrated in his search for a centre-back.

Sky Sports News understands the United boss had two bids for England defender Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City, while Jerome Boateng - Mourinho's preferred option - looks set to remain with Bayern Munich after training with the German champions on Thursday morning.

Godin captained Uruguay to this summer's World Cup quarter-finals

Godin has spent the majority of his career in Spain, joining Villarreal in 2007 before moving to Atletico Madrid three years later and becoming an integral player, winning six trophies including the La Liga title in 2015 and two Europa Leagues.

