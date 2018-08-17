Ryan Giggs says captaincy can aid Paul Pogba at Man Utd

Class of '92 Diary: Ryan Giggs hopes for consistent captain Paul Pogba

In the latest Super 6 Class of '92 Diary, Ryan Giggs discusses the impact captaincy can have on Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw's ability and Romelu Lukaku's inevitable return to Manchester United's starting line-up.

I think everyone recognises the quality Paul Pogba has and he had an excellent World Cup, so after winning that it was a recognition of what he can bring to the team.

From the outside he looks like a leader but what we haven't seen is the consistency of the likes of Bryan Robson and Roy Keane, so that extra responsibility will hopefully help him maintain his levels.

The captains I played under really had that consistency and would still contribute on their bad days and I've got no doubts that he will reach those levels of consistency for United and be a top, top player.

England's best left-back

I've also said a lot of times that Luke Shaw has got the quality and he's also got great strength, but he's not really had a real run since the horrific leg break.

He's had a great pre-season, came back looking fit and a Luke Shaw at the top of his game is the best left-back Manchester United and England have got.

Luke Shaw scored the winner against Leicester last Friday

He was unfortunate Ashley Young was so consistent last season, but that's got to serve as a reminder that he's got to keep hold of that place now.

I'm just happy to see him back fit and scoring goals because I'm a big fan of Luke and he's a great lad as well, so I just hope he has a great season.

Mourinho's main man

I would imagine Romelu Lukaku, if he is fit, will come back into the line-up at Brighton as he's obviously Jose Mourinho's first choice, but United do have options in Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez as well if he's not ready.

I think he's proven over the last five or six years to regularly get around the 20-goal mark so he's the main man for the centre-forward role; it's up to the others to step up and provide competition.

Anthony Martial's Old Trafford future remains in doubt

I hope Anthony Martial comes back and fights for his team and once the transfer window closes in Europe then hopefully he will be able to concentrate on his football.

We have seen glances of his qualities, which are definitely there, but it's up to him to prove he deserves a starting place again.

Salford back on track

We were obviously going into the unknown at the start of the season, playing at National League level for the first time. I was at the first game and we started well against Leyton Orient, who still have the majority of their team from Sky Bet League Two, but conceded a late equaliser.

When you don't get that first win it becomes more difficult and we've had a couple of tough results, but we've responded well against Halifax and were good value for the 2-1 win.

Adam Rooney celebrates his double against Halifax

I was at the game and the two were classic poacher's goals by Adam Rooney. He's still getting to know Rory Gaffney and Danny Lloyd and working out what runs to make and when they make their runs.

It is tough moving up a division but I've seen a lot of quality and we've recruited really well.

With the attention and exposure we've had we're a target but it was the same with United, when every team wants your scalp. A lot of these players haven't experienced that before, where every game is a cup final for the other team, but that's when you've got to step up.

