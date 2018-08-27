Gerard Pique says Paul Pogba would be welcomed at Barcelona if he left Man Utd

Gerard Pique says Paul Pogba would be welcomed at Barcelona if he was to leave Manchester United.

The France World Cup winner's relationship with Jose Mourinho has been under scrutiny over the summer, with the United boss recently denying the pair had ever had a bust-up.

However, earlier this month Sky in Italy reported that Manchester United had rejected an offer of £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Pogba from Barcelona.

Gerard Pique says Paul Pogba would be welcomed at Barcelona

Pique, who won the Premier League and Champions League with United, said Pogba would be welcome at the Nou Camp if his circumstances ever changed.

"We would be happy to have him here," Pique told reporters when asked about Pogba.

"I know little about what he is going through in Manchester and the relationship that exists [between Mourinho and Pogba].

"Pogba is a very good player, but a Manchester United player right now and we'll see if something happens in the future."

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old said he was afraid of being fined if he spoke out about his situation at Manchester United.

Barcelona have signed Arthur, Malcom, Clement Lenglet and Arturo Vidal this summer ahead of the August 31 deadline.