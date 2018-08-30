Luke Shaw's England call-up will boost his confidence, says Alan Smith

0:58 Luke Shaw's England call-up can only do him good, says Alan Smith Luke Shaw's England call-up can only do him good, says Alan Smith

Luke Shaw's England recall will do his confidence the "power of good", according to former England striker Alan Smith.

Shaw was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the forthcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland, with his Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young being left out.

The 23-year-old has not played for England since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany in March 2017.

Speaking to Sky Sports News Smith said: "There has been some lows there where he [Shaw] has been publicly criticised. I did see the game up at Old Trafford on Monday night and I was looking at him with interest.

"Every time Luke did something, Jose Mourinho would be applauding on the sideline, whenever Shaw came past him he gave him a pat on the back - you could see the manager was actively trying to encourage him.

"He [Jose] seemed more impressed than he has been. It always helps if you are getting a regular game, especially for someone with Luke's body shape - he needs to be playing, he needs to have that match sharpness.

"It wasn't so long ago he was tearing up and down that wing for Southampton, we were all thinking he was going to be the next big thing and there is no reason why he can't get back to that level.

"He is working his way towards that position and this England recall is going to really boost his confidence. It will do him the power of good."

Shaw has played for United in their opening three Premier League matches and scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 win over Leicester at Old Trafford.