Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says he is still one of the great managers

Jose Mourinho has defended his record at Manchester United and insisted he remains one of the best managers in the world.

Mourinho has come in for criticism after a difficult start to the season that has seen United lose to Brighton before suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Monday night.

But he came out fighting in his Friday press conference, saying his past successes mean he is not compared fairly to rival managers like Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

"I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world," Mourinho said.

Asked if he would still be able to make that claim should he fail to win a Premier League title with United, Mourinho replied: "Of course.

"Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League last season? To the manager that finished fourth? To the manager that finished fifth?

"I had great success last season. That is what probably you don't want to admit. I analyse my performance myself and for me, it is more important what I think than what you think.

"And for me, I think that two seasons ago we had a fantastic season by winning the Europa League. Last season everyone thought Atletico Madrid were amazing because they won the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League. We are the last team in England to win a European competition.

"I won eight titles. I am the only manager that won Italy, Spain and England. And by winning eight titles - not small titles, not small countries, eight proper countries - my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements in football.

"You disagree? You have the right to disagree. That is no problem for me."

The United manager even quoted German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel when defending his overall record, saying: "Do you read philosophy? Just to give Hegel as an example: the truth is in the whole."

Monday's loss to Tottenham was Mourinho's worst home defeat as a manager and it leaves United 13th in the table, six points behind Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Watford, and four behind Manchester City.

After the final whistle, Mourinho delayed going down the tunnel and instead stood in front of the Stretford End applauding the United fans who had stayed until the end, while receiving a largely positive reaction in return.

The warm reception left Mourinho humbled and he says it has helped create a positive mood in the United camp ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley.

"I know the majority of the stadiums are used to the winning manager jumping around and going to the crowd and putting his face in front of the camera," Mourinho said.

"With me that is not happening. Normally when I win I am the first to leave.

"But after an important defeat at home, that is the way I am. I had to go to the pitch and see the reaction. The reaction could go both ways but it went a way where I felt really humbled and the team felt really supported.

"Probably because of that this week was not a difficult week at all. It was a week where people were positive and convinced that we deserve much more than what we got on Monday.

"We know we have a very difficult match this weekend but people are positive."

Mourinho also confirmed contract talks are ongoing with Anthony Martial but said nothing has yet been agreed between the two parties.

"We have to wait for that to be official because in this moment it is not official," Mourinho said.