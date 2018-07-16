Monaco bid for Chelsea target Aleksandr Golovin

Russia's Alexsandr Golovin scored in the World Cup opening game - a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Chelsea target Aleksandr Golovin is the subject of a "more than generous offer" from Monaco.

Vadim Vasilyev, vice president of the French club, confirmed the bid for CSKA Moscow midfielder Golovin, who impressed while playing for Russia at the World Cup this summer.

Juventus have had a €20m (£17.7m) offer for the player, whose contract in Moscow runs to the end of the 2020/21 season, turned down.

Golovin was a target for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri at previous club Napoli and Sky in Italy understands the Blues are interested in the 22-year-old.

Golovin has been a long-term target for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

"[It's] a more than generous offer," Vasilyev said on Monday. "The contract length offered is five years.

"I think that a club in transition like Monaco is the best option for him, at this stage in his career.

"Everything should be decided in the coming days, maybe even today. We cannot wait long. If it does not come off, we will look to another option."

Chelsea completed the signing of Italy midfielder Jorginho from Napoli on a five-year deal on Saturday, though Eden Hazard has hinted he could leave the club.

Barcelona have also submitted a second offer for Chelsea's Willian and remain keen on N'Golo Kante, Sky Sports News understands.