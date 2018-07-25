Rob Green to have Chelsea medical ahead of permanent move

Rob Green was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season

Former England No 1 Rob Green is due to have a medical at Chelsea on Wednesday ahead of signing a year-long deal, SSN understands.

The 38-year-old, who was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season, will be a back-up to first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois and reserve Willy Caballero.

Chelsea goalkeepers Eduardo and Jamal Blackman have already been sent out on loan leaving the way open for the former West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers stopper to make a shock return to the top flight.

Courtois has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer, and Chelsea have been rumoured to be chasing a replacement for the Belgian keeper.

Stoke's Jack Butland, who is valued at around £30m, is among a list of potential targets for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri along with Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel.