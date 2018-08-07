Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko a loan target for AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be heading for Milan on loan

AC Milan are in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan, according to Sky in Italy.

Bakayoko joined the Blues from Monaco last summer for £40m and started 25 Premier League games in his first season in the Premier League.

Any loan deal for Bakayoko is likely to include an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

He has been involved in Chelsea's pre-season under new head coach Maurizio Sarri and was included in the starting XI for their final International Champions Cup clash with Lyon on Tuesday.

Chelsea have boosted their midfield options this summer with the high-profile signing of Jorginho from Napoli, a player Sarri knows well.

Jorginho started Sunday's Community Shield defeat by Manchester City at Wembley with Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley alongside him in midfield.

Bakayoko did not even make the bench which included another midfielder in Danny Drinkwater, while England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has only just returned to training following the World Cup.

The Blues have also been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of what is set be a busy last couple of days before the summer window closes.

Kovacic could make a loan move to Stamford Bridge as part of a deal which takes goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Madrid.

Chelsea are also understood to be in advanced talks with Athletic Bilbao over the £71.6m signing of their 'keeper Kepa.

