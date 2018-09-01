Maurizo Sarri says Chelsea's Marcos Alonso could be one of the best left-backs in the world

Maurizio Sarri thinks Marcos Alonso could be one of the best left-backs in the world after he grabbed an assist in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Alonso has been a key player under Sarri so far this season and teed up Eden Hazard to score against the Cherries.

Sarri had said in the week Alonso can work on his defensive attributes, but he was full of praise for the 27-year-old after Chelsea's fourth straight win in the Premier League.

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

"Alonso I think at the moment in this position, left-back, he is maybe the best in Europe," said Chelsea's head coach.

"Physical qualities at top level, I think. He's doing very well in the offensive phase. I also think he can improve in the defensive phase. He could be the best left-back in the world."

Pedro struck after 72 minutes and Hazard added a second five minutes from time as Chelsea extended their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Blues have been crowned champions in four of the five previous seasons in which they won their first four games, but Sarri refuses to look beyond the next game - against Cardiff on September 15 - following the international break.

"I think now for us it's better to think of the next match. Because the gap at the beginning was 30 points," Sarri said.

"I think it's very difficult to cover this gap in only one season. I'm very happy with the four matches, but I think only, starting from now, to the next match, not to the end of the season.

"I'm very happy with 12 points in four matches. But I always think we can do more. We can improve."

Hazard holds the key for Chelsea

Sarri had no doubt Chelsea would prevail against Bournemouth in a tricky contest.

"This kind of match usually you can win in the last 20-25 minutes," he added.

"The match was very difficult against a very organised team. They defended very aggressively and the situation was not so easy."