Liverpool make fresh £66.8m bid to sign Alisson from Roma

Liverpool have returned with a new bid to sign Alisson from Roma, according to Sky in Italy

Liverpool have made a fresh bid of £66.8m to sign Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson from Roma and are confident of agreeing a deal, according to Sky in Italy.

They also report that Alisson will not travel with Roma's squad for their International Champions Cup pre-season fixtures in the United States.

Liverpool have yet to comment on the potential deal.

Sky in Italy reported on Tuesday that a fee of 70m euros had been offered by Liverpool, although Roma wanted closer to 75m euros (£66.6m) to complete the deal, and that talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Sky sources had previously indicated Liverpool had no plans to bid for Alisson this summer, but that was earlier in the window when the Premier League club believed the Brazil international was going to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old made 49 appearances for Roma last season as he helped the Serie A side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League where they lost 7-6 to Liverpool over two legs.

Alisson played five times for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where his side suffered a quarter-final defeat to Belgium.

