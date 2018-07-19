Alisson can be last piece in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool jigsaw, says Chris Kirkland

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland hopes Alisson is the last piece of the jigsaw that will see Jurgen Klopp's side emerge as genuine title contenders this coming season.

The Roma goalkeeper returned to Italy on a private jet on Thursday night after undergoing a medical with his prospective new employers ahead of a £67m move to Anfield.

Alisson will become the most expensive goalkeeper in history if he completes the switch to Liverpool, and Kirkland has warned he will be very much under the microscope if he becomes the club's new No 1.

"He [Alisson] is calm, he's got great distribution from the back and he's got a good record at Roma," Kirkland told Sky Sports News.

"He was very reliable [at Roma] which you need in this Premier League but it is going to be tough for him. There will be big pressure on him when he comes to Liverpool but there is one thing for sure the fans will give him all the support he needs.

"We'll see [if he proves to be one of the signings of the summer]. I've been a Liverpool fan all my life since I was eight years old, so hopefully he will be the last piece of the jigsaw."

Alisson's imminent arrival raises questions about the future for Liverpool's existing goalkeepers. Loris Karius started Thursday's friendly at Blackburn in goal, while Simon Mignolet has yet to return from World Cup duty with Belgium.

Danny Ward saved a penalty for Huddersfield in the 2016-17 play-off final

Wales international goalkeeper Danny Ward looks set to leave Anfield for Leicester in a £10m deal, according to Sky sources, and Kirkland feels the King Power is the ideal place for the 25-year-old to launch his Premier League career.

"He [Ward] had a great season at Huddersfield when they got promoted. He came back to Liverpool and he's not really been involved," Kirkland said.

"I've seen him a few times for Liverpool's U23s and he's done superbly but he needs to be playing. If that [switch] to Leicester happens he will be a big loss to Liverpool, but for Danny it is a fantastic move."

