Mo Salah and Sadio Mane return to Liverpool training

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah return to training for the first time since playing in the 2018 World Cup

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane reported for pre-season at Liverpool's training ground on Friday after returning from the World Cup.

The pair were given additional time off following their participation at the World Cup and took part in physical testing at Liverpool's training ground, Melwood.

They will both fly out to the USA with the rest of the squad on Saturday as preparations ramp up before the new Premier League season.

Liverpool take on Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup while in the US.

The club also announced on Friday Mane will wear the number 10 shirt next season. The Senegal international has switched from his previous number, 19, which he has had since joining the club from Southampton in 2016.

The number was previously worn by Philippe Coutinho before his departure to Barcelona in January and has also been owned by some past Liverpool legends, including John Barnes, Michael Owen and Jan Molby.

New signing Naby Keita has been allocated the number eight shirt, famously worn by Steven Gerrard, after completing his transfer to the Reds from RB Leipzig.