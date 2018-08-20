Liverpool's Alisson signing not based on Loris Karius' errors, says Jurgen Klopp

Alisson joined Liverpool for £67m earlier this summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his decision to sign Alisson was not based on the performance of Loris Karius in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Karius was at fault for Karim Benzema's opening goal in Kiev, while the German also failed to keep out Gareth Bale's long-range shot as the Spaniards ran out 3-1 winners.

Alisson joined the Reds in a world-record £67m move from Roma less than two months after the defeat to Madrid, replacing Karius as No 1 at Anfield, but Klopp insists the Brazilian would have been signed regardless of the Champions League final.

C Palace vs Liverpool Live on

"I didn't tell Karius what he wanted to hear, but how it is," Klopp told Kicker.

"The Champions League final had nothing to do with us getting Alisson.

3:52 Jurgen Klopp explains how Alisson has settled in at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp explains how Alisson has settled in at Liverpool

"Even if he had won it and Alisson would have been on the market we would have still signed him.

"And how the people reacted negatively to Karius after the final, tried to isolate him, almost made me not get Alisson and rather stick it out with Karius.

"But we had to be professional. Our job is to have the best players in every position."

Besiktas have approached Liverpool over taking Karius on a two-year loan.

However, a deal for the German is not imminent, with Karius having travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to London for the Monday Night Football clash against Crystal Palace.