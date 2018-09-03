Jordan Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011

Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The England international has been at Anfield for seven years after joining from Sunderland in 2011, and he became Liverpool's captain in 2015 following Steven Gerrard's departure to LA Galaxy.

Henderson told Liverpool's official website: "I'm very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I'm absolutely delighted.

"It doesn't seem like too long ago when I signed my first one - it feels like yesterday, really - but a lot has happened since then.

"I feel it's been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I've enjoyed so much. There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be.

"I'm so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."

Jurgen Klopp added: "It is fantastic news but should not be a surprise to anyone - he is perfect for us and we for him, I think.

"Jordan [Henderson] embodies entirely what it means to be a Liverpool player in this modern era of football.

"You can tell through his actions on and off the pitch he treats representing our badge and our shirt as a privilege."

Henderson, who is now with the England squad for their games against Spain and Switzerland, has made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals.