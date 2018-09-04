Liverpool name Divock Origi in Champions League squad

Liverpool have included Divock Origi in their Champions League squad.

The striker's future at Anfield was uncertain during the summer, but no move materialised so he remains on the books.

Origi's dad Mike Okoth told Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation on Monday that Borussia Dortmund and Valencia "showed good interest but could not match what Liverpool wanted" for his son.

Despite netting 21 times in his first two seasons at Anfield, Origi fell down the pecking order after the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last summer.

He spent last season on loan to German club WfL Wolfsburg, where he netted seven times in 24 starts, including a vital play-off goal against Holstein Kiel which helped Wolfsburg preserve their Bundesliga status.

The Belgium international, who missed out on a place in Belgium's World Cup squad this summer, featured for Liverpool in pre-season before being named in the Reds' Premier League squad on Monday, although he has yet to make Premier League appearance this season.

Serbia midfielder Lazar Markovic has been left out of both squads after failing to move on from Anfield during the transfer window.

Defenders Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also not on the 21-man Liverpool A list submitted on Monday because they were born after January 1 1997 and therefore qualify for the B list.

Liverpool's full Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Simon Mignolet

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip

Midfielders: Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke

