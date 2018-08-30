Champions League draw: Man Utd face Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, Tottenham to meet Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a return to Old Trafford after Juventus were drawn against Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

Joining United and Serie A champions Juventus in a difficult Group H are Valencia and Young Boys.

A tricky draw for Tottenham sees Mauricio Pochettino's men take on La Liga champions Barcelona, as well as Inter Milan and PSV, in Group B.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool, in Pot Three for the draw, come up against Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.

Premier League champions Manchester City face a somewhat simpler task, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim for company in Group F.

Real Madrid take on Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen in Group G as they chase a fourth successive Champions League title.

The first round of matches will take place on September 18 and 19 with the final matchday split between December 11 and 12.

The top two from each group will progress to the knockout stages, which starts in February. The final will take place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea will discover their Europa League fate at midday on Friday, with Burnley hoping to make it three Premier League teams in the pot. However, they must overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit when hosting Olympiakos on Thursday evening.

There is no Scottish representation in the Champions League, but Celtic will be looking to join Old Firm rivals Rangers in Friday's Europa League draw.

Rangers sneaked past FC Ufa 2-1 on aggregate, while Celtic welcome Suduva on Thursday evening after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Champions League 2018/19 group-stage draw in full

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV, Inter Milan

Group C: Paris St-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys