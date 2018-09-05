Liverpool's Simon Mignolet withdraws from Belgium squad

Simon Mignolet is expected to be fit for the Tottenham game

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has withdrawn from Belgium's squad for games against Scotland and Iceland with a hand injury.

Mignolet had been called up by Roberto Martinez for Friday's friendly at Hampden Park and the UEFA Nations League fixture in Iceland next Tuesday with both matches live on Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has been Liverpool's No 2 this season following the summer arrival of Alisson Becker from Roma and Loris Karius' departure for Besiktas.

Kamil Grabara featured for Liverpool in pre-season

Liverpool expect Mignolet to be fit for the Premier League trip to Tottenham on September 15, but any prolonged absence would mean Jurgen Klopp would have to call on one of 19-year-old pair Kamil Grabara or Caoimhin Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher also played in pre-season

Both featured in pre-season but neither has played a competitive game for Liverpool.