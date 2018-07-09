Arsenal close in on Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi deals
The Gunners are set to complete a £34m double transfer
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/07/18 12:25pm
Arsenal are closing in on two new central midfielders, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi set for medicals with the Gunners this week, according to Sky sources.
Deals in the region of £26m for Torreira and £8m for Guendouzi are understood to have been agreed with Sampdoria and FC Lorient respectively, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
Torreira had postponed a decision on his future until after the World Cup but, following Uruguay's exit from the competition, the deal has progressed swiftly.
Arsenal have also swooped for highly-rated France youngster Guendouzi, who was being monitored by both Tottenham and Manchester City last season.
Sky Sports News reported on Sunday Arsenal were in talks with the 19-year-old, who featured 20 times for Lorient last term as they missed out on promotion from the French second division.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are also understood to have held talks with Sevilla over the signing of former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.
Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with the player, currently in Russia with the France squad, during his time at Spanish club Sevilla.
Emery has been busy in the transfer window already, signing Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, right-back Stefan Lichtsteiner and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
