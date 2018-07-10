Arsenal sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria

0:23 Arsenal's new signing Lucas Torreira is looking forward to getting started at the Emirates under new boss Unai Emery Arsenal's new signing Lucas Torreira is looking forward to getting started at the Emirates under new boss Unai Emery

Arsenal have completed the signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.

Torreira, 22, completed his medical at Arsenal's London Colney training base on Tuesday before the club announced the deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sky Sports News understands the deal to be worth in the region of £26m.

The midfielder, who featured in all five of Uruguay's games at the World Cup, will be given a break before joining up with the rest of his new team-mates in early August.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery told the club's website: "In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game.

"A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.

"He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season."

Torreira said he is excited to get started in London, with the club confirming he will wear the No 11 shirt.

"I feel very happy," he said. "I want to make the most of this opportunity life has given me. I am really looking forward to starting this new adventure.

"I feel calm. I am used to coping with this kind of thing in the best possible way. It's a very positive thing that people want to welcome me.

"It makes me feel comfortable. Now I am calm and I look forward to the future, which for sure will be very nice."

Emery has been busy in the transfer window already, signing Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, free agent right-back Stefan Lichtsteiner and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.