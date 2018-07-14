Saturday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Aleksandr Golovin and Max Meyer

Aleksandr Golovin could move to Italy, according to reports

Arsenal could miss out on Aleksandr Golovin and Max Meyer as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 14.

CSKA Moscow midfielder Golovin prefers a move to Juventus, the Mirror reports.

The Serie A champions have already shown they are ready to spend this summer by landing Cristiano Ronaldo in a £99m deal, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

The Gunners have also been linked to Germany international Meyer, who is a free agent after running down his contract and leaving Schalke in the summer.

However, Bild reports that Arsenal and Liverpool have been put off signing the 22-year-old because his wage demands are too high, with Meyer running the risk of starting the season without a club.

But Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says his summer recruitment is done - unless a "big opportunity" arises - having already signed five new players in the window.

"We signed the players who we need, only if one player is a big opportunity for us to sign we can do it," he said. "Normally we are thinking about the young player, the possibility to stay with us or go on loan to another team.

"In this moment I think the squad is complete, only the possibility for one player or two players to leave. To sign [a player] in the next month? Only if he is a big opportunity."

Unai Emery may have already completed all of his summer business

He also added that he could not guarantee Jack Wilshere a starting role at Arsenal for "tactical and technical" reasons which saw the midfielder recently move to West Ham.

"The conversation with Wilshere was a very good conversation. I explained to him my opinion and how I will want to create the team and not sure [I could] say to him he's going to play in the XI," Emery said.

"Also he explained to me the decision is not easy for him but he wanted to choose the best option for him. Every time it was with respect."