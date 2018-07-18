Wednesday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Danny Welbeck, Kingsley Coman and Andre Gomes

Danny Welbeck is a reported target for Everton

We round up the latest Arsenal transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 18.

Everton are interested in signing Danny Welbeck from Arsenal, according to The Times.

The striker has less than a year to go on his current deal, and has been pushed down the pecking order at the Emirates after the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal are interested in prising Kingsley Coman away from Bayern Munich this summer, BeIn Sports reports.

They suggest a £44m (€50m) deal could be struck with the Gunners contiuing to overhaul their squad for the new season.

Arsenal and Barcelona are believed to have entered talks regarding a deal for Andre Gomes, Football.London reports.

Gomes has been regularly linked to a move away from the Nou Camp and could finally move away this summer with Barcelona keen to get a deal done before their pre-season tour.

Andre Gomes has once again been linked to Arsenal

Chelsea are considering re-signing Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech If they sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, according to Sky sources.

The 36-year-old Cech first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2004 from Rennes for £7m and having won the Premier League four times and the Champions League he moved to Arsenal in 2015 for £10m.

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery said on July 12 his summer recruitment was done - unless a "big opportunity" arose.