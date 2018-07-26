Aaron Ramsey is a 'symbol' for Arsenal, says Henrikh Mkhitaryan
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 26/07/18 8:26am
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described Aaron Ramsey as a ‘symbol’ for Arsenal as talks continue over a new contract for the Wales midfielder.
Ramsey has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates, but new Gunners boss Unai Emery wants him to remain at the club.
Arsenal are on their pre-season tour in Singapore at the moment and Mkhitaryan was quick to praise his team-mate when asked about Ramsey's future at the club, with Lazio having been linked with the 27-year-old.
"He has been at this club for 10 years already and it seems he has become a symbol for this club," he said.
"I will be very happy for him if he is going to sign a new contract because he is [part of the] history of Arsenal already and I hope he can become a legend.
"His work rate is high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch and off the pitch because he is a true professional.
"It is very easy to be next to him on the pitch because he tries to be everywhere to help the team, to score goals, with assists, to tackle and recover balls.
"That's why I am going to be very happy if he stays at this club."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.