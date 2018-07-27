Petr Cech keen to battle for Arsenal starting place

1:09 Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is willing to fight for his place at Arsenal despite being linked with a move away from the Emirates Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is willing to fight for his place at Arsenal despite being linked with a move away from the Emirates

Petr Cech has expressed his desire to battle for his place as Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper under new head coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners signed Bern Leno from Bayer Leverkusen in June and he started their pre-season match against Atletico Madrid in Singapore on Thursday.

Cech replaced the 26-year-old at half-time and the two will now go head to head as they bid to be in goal for Arsenal's Premier League season-opener against Manchester City on August 12 - live on Sky Sports.

"I said from the start I want to stay and fight for my place in the team and I will honour my contract, unless the club tells me to go," Cech told Sky Sports News.

"I am performing hard and training hard every day to be ready and be ready for when my opportunity comes.

"I want to show the manager I can be the starting goalkeeper and all the players do the same and I think it's great for the team.

"Every new player has to find a way to adapt in the team, including Bernd, but he has been working really hard and really well in training and that is all you can do as a new player.

"I am sure he has the same ambition as me [to be first choice Arsenal goalkeeper] and then we will need to see what the outcome will be."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.