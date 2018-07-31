Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe signs new long-term contract

Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal after impressing for the club during their pre-season campaign.

The teenager, who turned 18 last week, travelled with Unai Emery's first-team squad to Singapore and scored a stunning goal against Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup last week for his first senior strike.

Smith Rowe, part of England's FIFA U17 World Cup winning squad in India last year, made his first appearance for the first team against Boreham Wood in Emery's opening match in charge.

⚽️ Goal against @Atleti ✅

🅰️ Assist against @PSG_inside ✅

📝 And now, a new long-term contract ✅



It's been a pretty good week for @emilesmithrowe_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/1xztFcPLE8 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 31, 2018

"To be honest it feels great for me," Smith Rowe told the club's official website.

"It's something I've always dreamt of since I was young, so to sign a new contract with Arsenal… I'm just so happy and it feels surreal at the moment."

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

The academy graduate first joined the club aged 10 and made 11 appearances for the U23s last season, while also being a regular for the U18s.

Smith Rowe scored his first senior goal for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid in Singapore

"I am pleased with Emile's contribution so far this pre-season," Emery said.

"He is working very hard and has lots of potential. I look forward to working with him and the other young players and helping them to develop as Arsenal players."