Barcelona's Yerry Mina has not joined Everton, his agent confirms

Yerry Mina scored Colombia's equaliser against England at this year's World Cup

Barcelona and Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina has not joined Everton, his agent has confirmed.

Liverpool and Fenerbahce have been linked with the defender, who scored Colombia's equaliser against England in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

More recently it was claimed Everton were leading the race for Mina and that a £17m switch was nearly done.

But negotiations are not at an advanced stage, according to the player's agent and uncle, Yair Mina.

"It is not true that Yerry has signed for Everton," Mina told Spanish media.

"Yerry has many teams who hold an interest in him but before we can think about that, we need to know what Barcelona plan to do.

"When we hear from the club, we will make a decision."

Could Mina's exit open the door for Willian?

Barcelona could be keen to offload Mina in order to welcome more non-EU signings into their first-team squad.

La Liga rules require clubs to register three non-EU players. Barcelona have only two Brazilians on their books after new £35m signing Arthur joined Philippe Coutinho at the club and Paulinho left the Nou Camp to return to China.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez holds an Italian passport and is therefore not registered as a non-EU player.

But the sale of another South American, Mina, could open up a spot at the club for Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian.

1:23 Following reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea's Willian, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments from last season Following reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea's Willian, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments from last season

Chelsea have turned down a bid in excess of £50m for Willian from Barcelona, according to Sky sources, but talks are ongoing.

Spanish media have reported Coutinho is applying for a European passport in a bid to open up a further non-EU spot in Barcelona's squad.