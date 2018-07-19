Everton's Shani Tarashaj heads back to former club Grasshoppers

Everton forward Shani Tarashaj has re-joined former club Grasshoppers on loan for the season.

The 23-year-old arrived at Everton from the Swiss side at the start of 2016 but was loaned back for the rest of that campaign.

Tarashaj has been capped five times by Switzerland but he has yet to make a first-team appearance for Everton.

The winger had to miss much of last season after he had a knee operation.