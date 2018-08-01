Everton sign Lucas Digne from Barcelona on five-year deal

Everton have signed defender Lucas Digne from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

Everton agreed a fee of £18m rising to £20m with Barcelona on Sunday evening to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain left-back.

Digne has been a reserve behind Spain international Jordi Alba at the Nou Camp and is looking forward to playing regularly at Everton.

"Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football," Digne said.

"I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.

"I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous."

Lucas Digne was on standby for France during this summer's World Cup in Russia

The 25-year-old, who has been capped 21 times by France, has won La Liga and Ligue 1 titles with Barca and PSG respectively.

Digne becomes new Everton boss Marco Silva's second summer signing following the arrival of Richarlison from Watford for £40m.

The Toffees are also interested in signing Digne's ex-Barcelona team-mate Yerry Mina, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.