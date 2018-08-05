Everton still in contact over deal to sign Barcelona's Yerry Mina

Barcelona's Yerry Mina remains a target for Everton

Everton remain in contact with Barcelona over a deal to sign Colombia defender Yerry Mina, Sky Sports News understands.

The Goodison Park club are keen to add to their defensive stocks and have targeted the 23-year-old, who put in a series of excellent performances for his country at the World Cup in Russia.

Mina only played six times for Barcelona in his first season in Europe, having joined the Spanish giants from Brazilian club Palmeiras last summer.

Reports in Spain have claimed a deal is already in place between the two clubs with Everton paying just over £28m for Mina.

Mina scored three goals in the World Cup, including the late equaliser that sent their last-16 tie with England to extra-time.

Sky Sports News previously reported Manchester United's interest in Mina as they look for a new centre-back, but they are understood to be planning an offer for Leicester's Harry Maguire.

Lucas Digne has already joined Everton from Barcelona this summer

Everton have already signed one Barcelona defender this summer, and the clubs are understood to have a fantastic relationship after the deal which brought Lucas Digne to Merseyside.

Marco Silva is looking for additional centre-back competition after losing Ramiro Funes Mori last month and sending Ashley Williams to Stoke on a season-long loan last week.