Everton's Kevin Mirallas to complete Fiorentina loan move

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has arrived in Italy to complete his season-long loan move to Fiorentina.

The Serie A club tweeted on Monday that the Belgian had arrived at Florence airport.

Everton announced on Saturday that Mirallas would be joining Fiorentina on a season-long loan subject to a medical.

The 30-year-old only made 13 appearances for Everton last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Olympiakos after falling out of favour with Ronald Koeman and then Sam Allardyce.

Mirallas, who joined Everton for £6m in 2012, was also sent home from training last November by then caretaker-manager David Unsworth due to a lack of effort.

Fiorentina narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League last season, finishing eighth in Serie A.

Everton manager Marco Silva has signed Richarlison for £40m from Watford and full-back Lucas Digne from Barcelona and the club are close to completing the signing of Brazil international Bernard.

He is set to have a medical in the next 48 hours.

If the deal goes through it will be seen as a coup for Everton, with many of Europe's top clubs having enquired about Bernard's availability.

Sky Sports News understands that Silva has played a key role in persuading Bernard to join him at Goodison Park.

