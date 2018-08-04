Kevin Mirallas to join Fiorentina on season-long loan from Everton

Kevin Mirallas is set to swap the Premier League for Serie A

Kevin Mirallas will join Fiorentina on a season-long loan subject to a medical, Everton have announced.

Sky Sports News revealed on Friday that a move to the Serie A club was close to being completed.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympiakos after falling out of favour with Ronald Koeman and not playing under Sam Allardyce.

Mirallas, who joined Everton for £6m in 2012, was also sent home from training last November by then caretaker-manager David Unsworth due to a lack of effort.

Fiorentina narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League last season, finishing eighth in Serie A.

Everton have signed Richarlison in a £40m deal from Watford and Lucas Digne for a fee worth £18m rising to £20m from La Liga champions Barcelona this summer.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.