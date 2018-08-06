Brazil international Bernard set for Everton medical

Bernard is set for a medical at Everton

Everton are close to completing the signing of Brazil international Bernard and he is set to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

If the deal goes through it will be seen as a coup for Everton, with many of Europe's top clubs having enquired about Bernard's availability.

Sky Sports News understands that Everton manager Marco Silva has played a key role in the last 24 hours, in persuading Bernard to join him at Goodison Park.

The 25-year old attacking midfielder will arrive on Merseyside for a medical before completing the move - subject to a work permit being granted.

Bernard - who has 14 Brazil caps - began his career in his homeland with Atletico Mineiro, before Shaktar signed him on five-year deal in the summer of 2013 for £40m.

He played for them as a left-sided or central attacker. and the Ukrainian side won three League titles with Bernard in the ranks, making it a league and cup double in the past two seasons.

Marco Silva played a key role in persuading Bernard to consider joining Everton

Last week, AC Milan thought they were set to sign him, only for West Ham to enter the running, before Everton then entered the negotiations on Sunday night.

Bernard made his senior international debut in 2012 and was in the Brazil squads which won the 2013 Confederations Cup and reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals on home soil.

He missed this summer's World Cup in Russia, having suffered a shoulder injury at the end of last season.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.