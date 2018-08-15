Marcel Brands explains why Everton had to wait for Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes signings

Everton's new director of football Marcel Brands says their Deadline Day deal for defender Yerry Mina almost fell through.

Brands told Sky Sports News that the club took a 'gamble' by refusing to budge on the fee and eventually managed to complete the signing just before the window closed.

The Dutchman joined Everton in June and oversaw a busy summer, culminating in a Deadline Day which saw the late arrivals of Barcelona duo Mina and Andre Gomes (on loan) plus Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Asked why the deals took a while to complete, Brands said: "That was mainly because of Mina of course, because there were a lot of rumours also about other clubs in the Premier League - so Barcelona waited.

"We didn't change the offer, so that was a little bit of a gamble, but it worked in the end.

"The boy was clear, he wanted to play for Everton, so that helps a lot, of course.

"From the other side, the new market was closing earlier and the other countries waited until the end, because they know what Premier League clubs can do - so that did not help me.

"In the end it went the right direction, but I was a little bit unsure what would happen in the last days."

Yerry Mina joined Everton from Barcelona just before the transfer window closed

Overall, Brands enjoyed the hectic pace of Deadine Day, his first as a Premier League director of football.

"For me (it was) special, my first time in the UK and a very special last day," he said.

"I was lucky that I had a lot of support on my side, people from legal, people from finance, the chairman of course.

"t was a quite a busy day. I was confident things would get done but the days before were a bit stressful!"