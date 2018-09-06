Richarlison will justify fee paid by Everton, says Rivaldo

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford for £40m

Richarlison is worth the £40m Everton paid for him and he could be "really important" for Brazil, according to Rivaldo.

The 21-year-old joined Everton on a five-year contract from Watford this summer and has made an instant impact scoring three goals in his first two Premier League starts for the Toffees.

His fast start has earned him a maiden call-up to the Brazil national side for friendlies in the United States and El Salvador and he has taken the famed No 9 shirt - previously worn by Ronaldo - for the upcoming matches.

Richarlison has scored three goals in his first three Everton games

Brazil 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo, who won 74 caps and scored 34 goals, is confident Richarlison can repay Everton's investment and become a success for his country too.

He said: "Nowadays it's hard to know if a player really deserves the money spent on him, because transfer values are high.

Everton vs West Ham Live on

"I believe he'll justify the investment at Everton. He is making things happen.

"He's producing solid performances in the Premier League and is clearly a good player, with great potential that could be really important for Brazil soon."

Richarlison joins the Brazil squad having been sent off against Bournemouth last month for an alleged headbutt, and Rivaldo wants the former Fluminense player to control his emotions better if he wants to fulfil his potential.

Richarlison was shown a red card at Bournemouth for an alleged headbutt

"He was sent off after losing his temper and needs to understand that to become a top player he must relax and avoid this kind of behaviour," the 46-year-old said.

"I'm sure he will learn from this lesson, after all it was his mistake and he is the one that will suffer with that and he certainly won't repeat it again soon."