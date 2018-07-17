Toby Alderweireld disappointed at 'unjust' Tottenham omissions

Toby Alderweireld spent time out of the first-team at Spurs last season

Toby Alderweireld insists his prolonged spell out of Tottenham's first-team last season was "unjustified" and admits he still unsure about his future.

Alderweireld struggled for opportunities after returning from a hamstring injury midway through the 2017-18 campaign, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino preferring to pair Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez at centre-back.

Pochettino insists Alderweireld's omission was purely down to form and not related to reports of a stalemate over a new contract for the Belgian, who has just one year left on his current deal.

Despite his lack of game-time last season, Alderweireld was included in Belgium's squad for the World Cup, where he made six appearances as the Red Devils finished third.

The 29-year-old believes his solid form in Russia proves he is back to best after a frustrating spell with his club.

Alderweireld finished third with Belgium at the World Cup in Russia

"I was very focused on this tournament," he said.

"I wanted to prove something to me, show that the period before the tournament in which I, for whatever reason, did not play, it was unjustified.

"I wanted to show that I'm still Toby, same as in November."

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Alderweireld, but the Belgian is planning for next season with Spurs.

"I really know nothing," he said. "In my head, I'm just going back to Tottenham. We'll see."