Erik Lamela signs new four-year contract at Tottenham

Erik Lamela's new Tottenham contract will run until 2022

Erik Lamela has signed a new contract at Tottenham which keeps him at the club until 2022.

The 26-year-old Argentina international moved to north London from Roma in 2013 for a then club-record £30m.

In a brief video posted on Tottenham's website, the player said: "Hi guys, it's Erik. I am delighted to sign a new contract. I hope to see you next season in the stadium, I can't wait."

Lamela has made 154 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times including four goals last season after a successful comeback from a hip injury.

After more than a year out, he went on to play 33 games last term and has made a promising start to pre-season, scoring a hat-trick in Thursday's 6-0 closed-doors win over Southend.

Lamela's previous deal had been due to expire in 2020 and he was linked with a move back to Italy with Inter Milan in January.

Now, however, he will remain with Tottenham, with news of his extended stay coming after the club confirmed Heung-Min Son had signed a new deal on Thursday.