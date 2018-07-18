Tottenham in talks with Aston Villa over Jack Grealish deal

Tottenham and Aston Villa are in talks over Jack Grealish

Talks are ongoing over the transfer of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Tottenham, according to Sky sources.

We understand Grealish is valued by Villa at between £30m-£40m.

Earlier this month, Steve Bruce exclusively told Sky Sports News selling players was "inevitable" due to ongoing financial problems at Villa, but added the "obvious" player he would not want to leave would be Grealish.

"We're up against it, let's be open and honest, we might have to make decisions that might not be easy, we have to generate some money," said Bruce.

"Inevitably that is going to be player sales. There are going to be people that I do not want to sell - and the obvious one is Jack [Grealish] - but people will know that we have got financial problems and they'll sit and wait, and wait, till Deadline Day possibly.

"I hope that doesn't happen but we've got to batten down the hatches and wait for it."

Grealish starred for Villa last season, scoring three times in 30 Championship games, but he could not help them get over the final hurdle as they lost 1-0 to Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley.

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer.