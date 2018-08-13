Tottenham move Liverpool game to Wembley after new stadium issues

Tottenham's home Premier League games against Liverpool (September 15) and Cardiff City (October 6) will be switched to Wembley after safety issues with their new stadium.

The Premier League gave Tottenham special dispensation to have their first home game of the 2018-19 season (against Fulham on August 18) moved to Wembley in order to complete work on their new 62,000-seater stadium at White Hart Lane.

Five of the club's opening seven fixtures were scheduled to be away from home.

But the club confirmed on Monday night that recent testing had revealed "critical safety system" issues.

The NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, scheduled for October 14, has also been moved to Wembley.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide.

"We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today.

"At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience and forbearance."

Spurs said a revised timetable on the new stadium will be released after "urgent" follow-up meetings with contractors.

The venue for their next scheduled home game against Manchester City on October 28 is "to be confirmed".

Mark Waller, NFL executive vice-president of international, said: "Everyone has been so excited about the prospect of playing in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium and I know all at the club are very disappointed, but determined to clear this final hurdle.

"We totally understand the issue. We shall continue to work with them towards making our future games at Spurs a huge success.

"The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur."