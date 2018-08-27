Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino staying calm despite 'massive' win at Old Trafford

3:56 Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to get carried away despite his side's 3-0 win Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to get carried away despite his side's 3-0 win

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham supporters to stay calm after their stunning 3-0 win over Manchester United, but hopes the "massive victory" will give his side a confidence boost.

Lucas Moura scored twice as Spurs started a top-flight season with three wins from three games for only the fifth time in their history.

Tottenham heaped more pain on Jose Mourinho with their biggest win at Old Trafford since a 4-1 victory in October 1972 - but Pochettino is staying grounded despite making a big statement on Monday Night Football.

He told Sky Sports: "It's only three points but after four years playing here without scoring one goal and all that was negative for us, 3-0 away from home at Old Trafford is a massive, massive victory.

Goalscorers Harry Kane and Lucas Moura celebrate at Old Trafford

"I said from the beginning, this is not decisive. Of course, this will provide us with a lot of confidence, and trust in how we are working. But we know that it's too far away, the end of the season.

"We need to keep pushing, try to be consistent throughout the season. We've started really well with three games and three victories. We must keep calm and work hard, that's the most important thing."

Pochettino conceded United were the better side in the first half, with Romelu Lukaku missing a gilt-edged opportunity to give the hosts the lead following a mistake by Danny Rose.

Lukaku rounded Hugo Lloris but missed the target - and Harry Kane made United pay for their profligacy as he rose to meet Kieran Trippier's corner five minutes into the second period.

Pochettino believes Moura was unfortunate not to win a penalty after an apparent foul by Phil Jones on him inside the box before the interval, but the Argentine believes his side started to dominate proceedings once the deadlock had been broken.

The 46-year-old hailed the travelling supporters and added: "I think the win is fully deserved. At 0-0 at half-time we tried to find solutions, but it's the players who deserve all the credit. We have our philosophy and we always try to respect that.

"The players deserve the credit because they believe [in the philosophy]. We will see what happens [in the title race]. If we are in a good position with 10 games to go of the season, then we must be ready to fight, but for now it is too early.

"The most important thing now is to build the feeling that this is never enough. There's always possibilities to improve."