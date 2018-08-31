Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham fans need to be patient with new stadium

Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience over the delays to Tottenham's new stadium.

With Wembley unavailable, Spurs have been forced to consider alternative options for their Carabao Cup clash with Watford, and have settled on playing at the 30,500-capacity home of MK Dons in Milton Keynes.

Spurs have applied to the EFL for special dispensation to play the match at Stadium MK, but the venue is not favoured by everyone, with Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) unhappy with the club's decision to opt for the stadium, and Watford also dismayed.

Pochettino says fans must understand the club are doing all they can to get the stadium ready, before joking about helping out with the construction work himself.

Pochettino said: "You cannot make everyone happy. The most important thing is the decision of the Football League is to us to pick the venue. We are going to make a decision on the best for the team, but of course we need to take a decision. The circumstances are so difficult.

Pochettino says the circumstances surrounding the delays are 'difficult'

"Our idea was the stadium was done for those days, but it's impossible, Wembley of course is difficult because it's a situation you cannot change and it's very difficult for us.

"The problem is for us, it's not for our opponent. We are more disappointed than everyone. For our fans it's to try to understand the circumstances of the club. What can we do?

"The stadium is not ready, ok maybe I can go after the press conference and help the builder… but it's impossible to do more.

"We need to be patient and understand the club is doing all they can to try and finish the stadium and have everything ready to compete there. But it's easy today to complain, to agree and disagree, but for our board and our chairman it complicates the situation."

Asked jokingly what type of builder he would be, Pochettino replied: "I am head of my department, maybe saying [points finger] there, there, there."