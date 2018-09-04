Tottenham centre-back Juan Foyth again left out of their Champions League squad

Juan Foyth signed for Tottenham from Estudiantes last summer

Juan Foyth has been left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad again.

The 20-year-old Argentinian centre-back was omitted for the knockout stages of last season's competition after Spurs signed Lucas Moura in January.

Foyth - a 2017 summer-signing from Estudiantes - was initially in last season's group stage squad and boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted it was a "very painful" decision to leave him out of subsequent games.

Foyth, who was signed as a prospect for the future, does not qualify for Tottenham's B list for the Champions League group stage because he has not yet been at the club for two years.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Vincent Janssen, whose prospective moves away from Spurs did not materialise in the summer, have also been left out of the squad.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is also not in the Champions League squad

Youngsters on the periphery of the first team such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Luke Amos are eligible for the B list.

Tottenham have been drawn in a tough Group B with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham A List: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paolo Gazzaniga, Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Harry Winks, Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente.