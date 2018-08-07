Orjan Nyland joins Aston Villa on three-year deal from FC Ingolstadt

Aston Villa have signed Orjan Nyland from FC Ingolstadt

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from German side FC Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee.

Nyland has signed a three-year deal and Sky Sports News understands the Norway international will wear the No 1 jersey at Villa Park.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this big club and can't wait to get started," said Nyland.

"Everything has moved very quickly and I'm really happy to be here and call myself a Villa player.

"I also can't wait to play in front of the fans - I've heard they're quite fantastic. I'm looking forward to experiencing their support for myself.

"This club belongs in the Premier League and I'm keen to play a part in getting us back there."

Villa boss Steve Bruce has moved quickly to bolster his options this summer after losing his first-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who returned to Manchester United at the end of last season.

Andre Moreira joined Villa on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid earlier this month, while Nyland is also set to challenge current first-choice goalkeeper Jed Steer, who started the 3-1 win over Hull on Monday.

